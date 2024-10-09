Millennium Management LLC Sells 36,996 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 899,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,996 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Evolus were worth $9,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EOLS. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the second quarter worth $43,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evolus in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evolus in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Evolus by 9.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOLS stock opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. Evolus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average is $13.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Evolus ( NASDAQ:EOLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $66.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.06 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Evolus, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EOLS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, September 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Evolus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolus in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

In other Evolus news, CMO Tomoko Yamagishi-Dressler sold 5,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $89,251.35. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,643.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Tomoko Yamagishi-Dressler sold 5,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $89,251.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,643.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 3,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $49,074.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,559.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

