Millennium Management LLC Trims Stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 597,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,506 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $8,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VREX. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Varex Imaging in the first quarter worth $207,000.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Varex Imaging in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

VREX stock opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $461.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.34. Varex Imaging Co. has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $21.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.39.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Varex Imaging had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $209.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Varex Imaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $32,302.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 275 shares in the company, valued at $3,445.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $32,302.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shubham Maheshwari bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.82 per share, for a total transaction of $108,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,601.66. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

