Mina Market Cap Hits $571.57 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00000807 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a market capitalization of $571.57 million and $18.43 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mina has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

About Mina

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,190,871,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,380,951 coins. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,190,724,243.8400393 with 1,167,080,802.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.51883623 USD and is down -2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 160 active market(s) with $19,172,256.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

