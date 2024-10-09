Mina Price Hits $0.49 on Top Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 9th. Mina has a total market capitalization of $572.65 million and approximately $16.96 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00000806 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Mina alerts:

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000082 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.29 or 0.00255181 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,190,908,515 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,475,917 coins. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,190,724,243.8400393 with 1,167,080,802.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.51883623 USD and is down -2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 160 active market(s) with $19,172,256.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.