Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.
Minerva Neurosciences Stock Down 1.9 %
Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.12). On average, analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.
Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.
