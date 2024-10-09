Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:NERV opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.80. The company has a market cap of $18.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.14.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.12). On average, analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

