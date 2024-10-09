MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Get MiNK Therapeutics alerts:

MiNK Therapeutics Stock Down 4.5 %

INKT stock opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90. MiNK Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.06.

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MiNK Therapeutics will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MiNK Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INKT Free Report ) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,613 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.37% of MiNK Therapeutics worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MiNK Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiNK Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.