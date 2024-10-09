Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) PT Raised to C$18.75 at National Bankshares

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$18.50 to C$18.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.25 to C$19.75 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$20.02.

Shares of TSE:MI.UN traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$15.51. The stock had a trading volume of 16,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,202. The company has a market cap of C$619.16 million, a P/E ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.09. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 1 year low of C$12.81 and a 1 year high of C$17.89.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust, an open-ended real estate investment trust, owns and operates a portfolio of income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Canada. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio consists of interests in 29 multi-residential rental properties, including three mixed-use residential apartment and commercial buildings in Toronto, Ottawa, Montréal, Calgary, and Edmonton.

