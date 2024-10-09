Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Trading Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$15.63 and last traded at C$15.80. Approximately 63,791 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 90,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.89.
MI.UN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.25 to C$19.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.50 to C$18.75 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.02.
Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust, an open-ended real estate investment trust, owns and operates a portfolio of income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Canada. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio consists of interests in 29 multi-residential rental properties, including three mixed-use residential apartment and commercial buildings in Toronto, Ottawa, Montréal, Calgary, and Edmonton.
