Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,288,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Twilio by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in Twilio by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 57,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 21,001 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the third quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Twilio during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $119,013.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,318,745.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $119,013.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,318,745.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $720,077.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,087,054.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,394 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,756 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Twilio from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Twilio from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.52.

Shares of TWLO opened at $67.74 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.86 and a 1-year high of $78.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

