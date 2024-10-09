Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 498.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 166,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,152,000 after purchasing an additional 138,987 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $1,588,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 42.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 15,783 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 101,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 13,254 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 130,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,691 shares during the last quarter. 22.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $75.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.74. The company has a market cap of $901.75 million, a PE ratio of 49.97 and a beta of 0.98. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.98 and a fifty-two week high of $76.28.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

