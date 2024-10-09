Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Marriott International by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 845.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.65.

MAR opened at $256.58 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.75 and a twelve month high of $260.57. The stock has a market cap of $73.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.29 and its 200-day moving average is $237.70.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

