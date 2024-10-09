Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 130.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at about $401,371,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Booking by 20.5% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Booking by 14.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Booking in the first quarter worth $537,000. Finally, BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth $6,897,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG opened at $4,233.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,832.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,780.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,733.04 and a 52 week high of $4,272.88.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $37.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4,350.00 to $4,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial began coverage on Booking in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4,100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Booking from $3,950.00 to $3,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,092.68.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.



