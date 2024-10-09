Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $361,000 Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 31,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 370,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,030,000 after buying an additional 24,365 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,101,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 12,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $44.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $47.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.46 and a 200-day moving average of $42.46. The company has a market cap of $69.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.03.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.23%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

