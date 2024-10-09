Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $698,000 Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 656.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 457,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $434,780,000 after buying an additional 397,108 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,180,259,000 after purchasing an additional 376,167 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $108,456,000. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,481,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 809.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 90,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,078,000 after purchasing an additional 80,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,166.79.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total value of $462,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 13,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,119.52, for a total value of $15,410,192.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,589 shares in the company, valued at $158,511,717.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total value of $462,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $296,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,167.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,130.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1,075.00. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $860.10 and a twelve month high of $1,171.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.22 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

