Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $887,000 Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 40,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,816,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,049,000. BOKF NA increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 21,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 30,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,098,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $480.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $170.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $496.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $477.10 and its 200-day moving average is $432.68.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.35.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total transaction of $1,040,389.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,113.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total transaction of $1,040,389.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $145,113.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,120 shares of company stock valued at $25,528,753. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

