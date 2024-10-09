Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $974,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FHLC. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 476,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,839,000 after acquiring an additional 39,957 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $184,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $71.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.32 and a 1-year high of $74.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.42 and its 200-day moving average is $69.64.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

