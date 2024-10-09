Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWV. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $106,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $148,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTWV opened at $144.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.16. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $109.96 and a 1 year high of $154.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.814 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

