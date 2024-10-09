Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 644 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 47,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 14,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Dbs Bank cut NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.07.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

NEE opened at $80.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.13%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

