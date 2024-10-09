Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 2,091 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,073,000 after buying an additional 32,516 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 869,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,722 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 693,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 631,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,629,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162 shares during the period. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 624,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,807,000 after purchasing an additional 18,069 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $122.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.16 and a 200 day moving average of $116.75. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $92.79 and a 52 week high of $124.48.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.