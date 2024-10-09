Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 2,499 Shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in NCR Voyix were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 72.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NCR Voyix in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NCR Voyix by 61.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NCR Voyix in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NCR Voyix from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on NCR Voyix in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of NCR Voyix from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

NCR Voyix stock opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.63. NCR Voyix Co. has a 1-year low of $10.87 and a 1-year high of $18.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average of $12.99.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.60 million. NCR Voyix had a positive return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NCR Voyix Co. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Webb-Walsh bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $115,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,734.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider James G. Kelly purchased 14,800 shares of NCR Voyix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $198,468.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 46,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,929. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Webb-Walsh acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $115,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 142,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,734.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 46,492 shares of company stock valued at $577,993. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

