Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 365 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 182.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 91.4% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period.

Shares of VSS stock opened at $123.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $99.03 and a one year high of $126.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

