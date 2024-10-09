Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 649 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 39,180,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,663,000 after acquiring an additional 383,496 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,346,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,499,000 after buying an additional 74,498 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,827,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,759,000 after buying an additional 8,638 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,621,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,297,000 after buying an additional 457,666 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,537,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,712,000 after acquiring an additional 100,761 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHC stock opened at $37.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.11 and a 200 day moving average of $36.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.89 and a 1-year high of $38.94.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

