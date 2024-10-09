Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 79.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,638 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 129,325 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Intel alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 51,783 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Intel by 6.7% during the first quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in Intel by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 16,608 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the first quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 8,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 38,540 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. New Street Research downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.96.

View Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.21. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $99.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.