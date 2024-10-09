Mirror Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $44,573.70 (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Mirror Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0148 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $44,573.70 worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mirror Protocol Token Profile

Mirror Protocol launched on December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com. The official website for Mirror Protocol is mirror.finance. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mirror Protocol is a decentralized platform for creating and trading synthetic assets that track the price of real-world assets. It was created by a team of developers led by Do Kwon, the CEO of Terraform Labs. Mirror Protocol is primarily used for trading synthetic assets on its platform, allowing users to gain exposure to real-world assets without actually owning them. The platform also allows users to participate in governance and liquidity provision by staking MIR tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

