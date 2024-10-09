Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.
Mitchells & Butlers Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3.56.
Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile
Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.
