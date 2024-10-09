Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.09 and last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 5776 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.57.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.93. The stock has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 0.78.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 10.48%. On average, analysts expect that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems; Plants & Infrastructure Systems; Logistics, Thermal & Drive Systems; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. The company offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear power generation, and engine power plants; oil and gas production plants; lithium-ion battery products and fuel cells; civil aircrafts and engines, aviation equipment, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul of aircrafts; and launch vehicles and services, rocket engines, reaction control systems, space stations, rocket launchers, rocket engine combustion test facilities, and electronic parts.

