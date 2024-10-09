Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,805,317 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the previous session’s volume of 1,208,930 shares.The stock last traded at $4.32 and had previously closed at $4.19.

The firm has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.07.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,482,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,939,000 after purchasing an additional 488,978 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,391,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after buying an additional 234,972 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 743,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 22,802 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 738,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 88,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 653,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 29,169 shares during the period. 3.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

