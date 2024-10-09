Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,805,317 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the previous session’s volume of 1,208,930 shares.The stock last traded at $4.32 and had previously closed at $4.19.
Mizuho Financial Group Stock Down 1.6 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.07.
Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mizuho Financial Group
Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mizuho Financial Group
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.