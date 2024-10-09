MobilityOne (LON:MBO) Trading Up 11.1% – Still a Buy?

MobilityOne Limited (LON:MBO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04). Approximately 522 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 118,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.70 ($0.04).

MobilityOne Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.56. The firm has a market cap of £3.19 million, a PE ratio of -300.00 and a beta of 2.45.

About MobilityOne

MobilityOne Limited, an investment holding company, provides e-commerce infrastructure payment solutions and platforms through its proprietary technology solutions in Malaysia. It operates through two segments, Telecommunication Services and Electronic Commerce Solutions; and Hardware. The company offers payment terminals for retailers, which enables bill payments, mobile and e-games top-ups, loan repayments, credit and ATM card payments, cashbacks, and e-wallets payments; mobile payment applications; and payment solution products and services, such as bill and loan collection, e-voucher distribution, local and federal government payment, and other recurring payment services for corporates.

See Also

