Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX) Shares Down 3% – Time to Sell?

Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) shares fell 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.96. 135,266 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 226,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71.
Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter.
Mobix Labs, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and connectivity solutions for next generation communication systems, including C-Band and mmWave 5G and high bandwidth cable applications. Its products include True5G chipset solutions; true xero active optical cables and related products designed to deliver fiber optic connectivity for a range of applications, including 5G infrastructure, autonomous vehicles, Pro A/V, AR/VR, remote medical systems, and others; electromagnetic interference filters deployed in aerospace, military, defense, medical, and healthcare products.
