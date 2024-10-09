monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in monday.com were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get monday.com alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in monday.com by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of monday.com by 373.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 741.7% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MNDY shares. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of monday.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on monday.com from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, monday.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.16.

monday.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $277.14 on Wednesday. monday.com Ltd. has a one year low of $122.13 and a one year high of $285.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 729.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $255.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.25.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $236.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.96 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 4.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.