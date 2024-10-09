Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Increased by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenfield Savings Bank increased its position in Mondelez International by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 17,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Oak Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,233,000. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Mondelez International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 74,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.65.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $70.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $77.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.55.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.