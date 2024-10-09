Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,153,609,000 after buying an additional 6,696,897 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,229 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Mondelez International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,497,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,023 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Mondelez International by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,726,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794,746 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Mondelez International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,452,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,467,000 after purchasing an additional 293,773 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.65.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $70.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

