Monero Price Tops $152.66 on Major Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. During the last seven days, Monero has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for about $152.66 or 0.00245598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a total market cap of $2.82 billion and $56.60 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,156.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.15 or 0.00524722 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00009623 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $65.57 or 0.00105493 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00029599 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00030298 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00073238 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000296 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

