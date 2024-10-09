Mongolia Growth Group (CVE:YAK) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (CVE:YAK – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.41 and last traded at C$1.44. 3,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 23,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.
Mongolia Growth Group Price Performance
The company has a market cap of C$37.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.47.
About Mongolia Growth Group
Mongolia Growth Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property management, leasing, renovation, and development services in Mongolia. The company operates through three segments: Investment Property Operations, Corporate, and Subscription Products. Its investment portfolio consists of office, retail, land and redevelopment, and commercial and residential properties.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mongolia Growth Group
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for Mongolia Growth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongolia Growth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.