Mongolia Growth Group (CVE:YAK) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (CVE:YAK – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.41 and last traded at C$1.44. 3,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 23,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.

Mongolia Growth Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$37.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.47.

About Mongolia Growth Group

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property management, leasing, renovation, and development services in Mongolia. The company operates through three segments: Investment Property Operations, Corporate, and Subscription Products. Its investment portfolio consists of office, retail, land and redevelopment, and commercial and residential properties.

