Montero Mining and Exploration (CVE:MON) Trading Down 5.1% – What’s Next?

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (CVE:MON – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. 61,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 126,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.
Montero Mining and Exploration Trading Up 10.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 494.64, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$15.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.26.
About Montero Mining and Exploration
Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile. It holds a 100% interest in the Avispa CopperMolybdenum Project that covers an area of 459 square kilometers located in the Atacama Desert of northern Chile.
