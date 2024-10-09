Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCO. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Moody’s by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Threadgill Financial LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Moody’s by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $470.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $298.86 and a twelve month high of $495.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $473.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $430.55. The stock has a market cap of $85.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.22. Moody’s had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.12%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCO. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $482.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James downgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $492.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.85.

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total transaction of $252,783.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,386.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Moody’s news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.43, for a total value of $848,010.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,647.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total value of $252,783.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,386.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock worth $1,332,825 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

