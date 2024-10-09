Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $146.91 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00042207 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00007607 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00012844 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00006954 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00003860 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,140,454,510 coins and its circulating supply is 905,042,373 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.