Moonriver Tops One Day Volume of $2.53 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. In the last week, Moonriver has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One Moonriver token can now be bought for approximately $8.99 or 0.00014774 BTC on major exchanges. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $82.62 million and $2.53 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 11,558,712 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,189,322 tokens. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver (MOVR) is a smart contract platform on the Kusama network, designed for compatibility with Ethereum. It enables developers to deploy existing Solidity smart contracts and DApp frontends with minimal modifications. The MOVR token is integral to the platform, used for gas metering, incentivizing node infrastructure, on-chain governance, and transaction fees. Created by the Moonbeam Foundation, Moonriver serves as a canary network to Moonbeam, testing new code under real economic conditions before deployment to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

