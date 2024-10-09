Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.08 and traded as high as $6.43. Motorcar Parts of America shares last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 42,560 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Motorcar Parts of America Trading Down 6.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $120.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.08.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.39). Motorcar Parts of America had a negative return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $169.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc acquired 16,608 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $111,771.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,984,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,358,982.70. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorcar Parts of America

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,665,755 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,898,000 after acquiring an additional 241,507 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the first quarter worth $183,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 842,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 27,082 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

Featured Articles

