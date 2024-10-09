Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stock Position Trimmed by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. decreased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 871.4% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSI. Bank of America increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $466.17.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE MSI traded up $4.25 on Wednesday, hitting $462.16. 105,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,967. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $271.73 and a twelve month high of $463.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $432.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 337.36%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

