MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €287.50 ($315.93) and last traded at €286.00 ($314.29), with a volume of 115898 shares. The stock had previously closed at €285.20 ($313.41).

MTU Aero Engines Stock Up 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €270.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is €246.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of -213.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero-derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM Business); and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO Business).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.