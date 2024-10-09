Mumu the Bull Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $99.64 Million (MUMU)

Mumu the Bull (MUMU) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. In the last seven days, Mumu the Bull has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Mumu the Bull token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Mumu the Bull has a total market capitalization of $99.64 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of Mumu the Bull was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mumu the Bull Token Profile

Mumu the Bull launched on March 9th, 2024. Mumu the Bull’s total supply is 2,329,915,213,859 tokens. Mumu the Bull’s official website is www.mumu.ing. Mumu the Bull’s official Twitter account is @mumu_bull.

Mumu the Bull Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mumu the Bull (SOL) (MUMU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Mumu the Bull (SOL) has a current supply of 2,329,915,213,859.14 with 2,283,204,416,985 in circulation. The last known price of Mumu the Bull (SOL) is 0.00004903 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $3,249,503.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mumu.ing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mumu the Bull directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mumu the Bull should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mumu the Bull using one of the exchanges listed above.

