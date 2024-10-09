Mumu the Bull Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $99.18 Million (MUMU)

Mumu the Bull (MUMU) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Mumu the Bull has a market cap of $99.18 million and $3.23 million worth of Mumu the Bull was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mumu the Bull has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One Mumu the Bull token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000082 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.59 or 0.00254360 BTC.

Mumu the Bull Token Profile

Mumu the Bull’s launch date was March 9th, 2024. Mumu the Bull’s total supply is 2,329,915,213,859 tokens. Mumu the Bull’s official website is www.mumu.ing. Mumu the Bull’s official Twitter account is @mumu_bull.

Mumu the Bull Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mumu the Bull (SOL) (MUMU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Mumu the Bull (SOL) has a current supply of 2,329,915,213,859.14 with 2,283,204,416,985 in circulation. The last known price of Mumu the Bull (SOL) is 0.00004903 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $3,249,503.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mumu.ing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mumu the Bull directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mumu the Bull should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mumu the Bull using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

