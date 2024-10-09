My DeFi Pet Price Hits $0.0421 on Top Exchanges (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for about $0.0421 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 3% against the US dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.76 million and $19,721.07 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004429 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

