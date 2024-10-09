Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Stock Price Down 5.6% – Time to Sell?

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.20 and last traded at $18.30. 2,485,048 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 2,411,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.39.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Monday, July 15th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Nano Nuclear Energy
Nano Nuclear Energy Price Performance
Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned about 0.30% of Nano Nuclear Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.
Nano Nuclear Energy Company Profile
NANO Nuclear Energy Inc is an emerging, advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified and vertically integrated company across business lines cutting edge portable microreactor technology, nuclear fuel fabrication, nuclear fuel transportation and nuclear industry consulting services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nano Nuclear Energy
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.