National Bankshares Boosts Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target to C$17.00

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2024

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UNGet Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 24.91% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.00.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Trading Up 0.5 %

DIR.UN traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$13.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,042. The stock has a market cap of C$3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.25. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$11.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.72, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.14.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at December 31, 2023, we own, manage and operate a global portfolio of well-located, diversified industrial properties comprising 327 assets totalling approximately 71.4 million square feet of GLA in key markets across Canada, Europe and the U.S.

