National Bankshares Boosts Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target to C$17.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 24.91% from the company’s current price.
Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.00.
Get Our Latest Research Report on DIR.UN
Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Trading Up 0.5 %
About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst
Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at December 31, 2023, we own, manage and operate a global portfolio of well-located, diversified industrial properties comprising 327 assets totalling approximately 71.4 million square feet of GLA in key markets across Canada, Europe and the U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.