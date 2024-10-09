National Bankshares Boosts Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target to C$68.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) had its price objective raised by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$58.00 to C$68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 4.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$56.00.

Gildan Activewear Stock Up 0.6 %

TSE GIL traded up C$0.37 on Wednesday, hitting C$65.03. 153,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,198. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of C$37.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$59.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$53.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.52. The company has a market cap of C$10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.17 billion. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 13.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 4.5460385 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gildan Activewear

In other news, Director Michener Chandlee purchased 1,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$40.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,856.60. In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Rhodri Harries sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.20, for a total transaction of C$1,989,000.00. Also, Director Michener Chandlee bought 1,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$40.85 per share, with a total value of C$48,856.60. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,870,471. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

