National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in National Grid were worth $5,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in National Grid by 119.8% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in National Grid in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in National Grid in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $65.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.61. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $55.13 and a 52-week high of $73.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

