NEAR Protocol Price Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $4.60 or 0.00007569 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $5.58 billion and $228.84 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00042587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00012746 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00006930 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003848 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000538 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,214,434,764 coins and its circulating supply is 1,213,789,877 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,214,250,802 with 1,213,699,653 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.92636748 USD and is down -2.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 452 active market(s) with $258,457,029.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

