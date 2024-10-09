Neblio Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $59,212.11 and $3,984.09 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One Neblio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000082 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.96 or 0.00256700 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 20,939,418 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Neblio (NEBL) is a blockchain network for Enterprise and Industry 4.0. NEBL is its native token operating on the Neblio Token Protocol-1 (NTP1), allowing easy creation of unique tokens. The platform supports multiple programming languages and offers documentation, tools, and services for project development. NEBL tokens are used for transaction verification, governance, and block creation through staking. Neblio was founded in 2017 by Ann Jackson and Eddy Smith, currently functioning as a for-profit entity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

